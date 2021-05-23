Miller-Meeks calling for House to drop mask mandate
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is calling on the U.S. House to drop its mask mandate.
In a tweet posted on Saturday, she said the science shows the House has reached herd immunity, adding that the White House and Senate are following the latest CDC guidelines, which states that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask.
Miller-Meeks-who is also a medical doctor-was fined $500 for not wearing a mask on the House floor.
