Miller-Meeks calling for House to drop mask mandate

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is calling on the U.S. House to drop its mask mandate.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, she said the science shows the House has reached herd immunity, adding that the White House and Senate are following the latest CDC guidelines, which states that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask.

The White House and Senate are following @CDCgov guidelines and returned to normal, it is time for the House to end the mask mandate for fully vaccinated members and bring an end proxy voting.https://t.co/OuQR8rif1a — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) May 22, 2021

Miller-Meeks-who is also a medical doctor-was fined $500 for not wearing a mask on the House floor.

