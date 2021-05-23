Advertisement

Iowa State breaks ground on plaza celebrating Black sororities and fraternities

Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Construction has begun on a new plaza celebrating historically Black fraternities and sororities in Ames.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza is going up next to the Memorial Union at Iowa State. It will include symbols, colors and plaques that represent each of the historically Black sororities and fraternities.

University President Wendy Wintersteen said the project leaves a strong message.

“It is our hope that this plaza as a powerful symbol, a symbol to our Black students, faculty and staff, that you are valued, that you belong here, and that you are a part of the fabric of Iowa State University,” Wintersteen said.

Construction is expected to wrap up in October.

