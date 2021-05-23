Iowa reports 148 new COVID cases Sunday, no new deaths

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new COVID-19-related deaths, but 148 more cases of the virus on Sunday.

A total of 370,615 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,035 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 1,399 additional individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,752,258 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard reports 1,316,006 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 2,695,890 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 122 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 21 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 37 are in the ICU and 16 are on ventilators.

