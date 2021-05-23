Advertisement

Increase in pool sales due to pandemic and natural disasters

By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “It’s a 16X40 pool,” said Mark Chamley of Marion as he admired the outline of his new pool.

Chamley was set to start retirement and said he wanted to try a fun, safe way for his family to relax.

“At this point in our life we wanted to start splurging,” he said.

However, he said he would have to wait until August for his stay-cation oasis because of a pool shortage.

“The pandemic has created a challenge in product and labor,” he said.

Pool Tech President, Steve Michalicek said hot tub sales were up 100%, and above-ground pools were up 200%. The increase in people trying to find a safe place for their families to play as well as damage from natural disasters was the cause for the increased business. He said they haven’t seen a surge in pools since the ’80s.

“It would take 30-40 weeks to get a hot tub, and 20-40 for an above-ground pool,” he said. “When you talk about 17-weeks out, that pool wasn’t getting put in this year.”

Michakicek said the parts shortage was not the only shortage in the market. He said a fire in the south burned a tri-chloride plant. People then started buying more chlorine than needed of other brands. He said people need to know there were enough other options for people not to overbuy.

“Everyone needs to calm down,” he said. “The shortage was only in one type of chlorine.”

While Chamley had to wait for a longer than normal time to get his pool, he said it was worth it to start building memories with his family.

“We love the sun and laying around in the water,” he said. “Any time we go on vacation, that what we go for.”

