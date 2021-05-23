Humidity stays high, isolated showers possible yet again

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The same general weather pattern we’ve dealt with stays locked in for a few more days, then things will finally change. Otherwise, expect highs around 80 today through Tuesday, lows around 65, with a few showers or storms possible each day. The cold front that arrives on Tuesday may offer a potentially better chance of rain, but time will tell if the rain can become more organized or not. Wednesday continues to look dry and quiet. This persistent blocking pattern still looks like it’ll break down by the end of the week allowing for much cooler weather to arrive just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Plan on the cooldown to begin Thursday with showers and highs into the 60s. That cool air in the 60s will likely continue through at least Saturday and possibly Sunday.

