Advertisement

Ernst says she’s waiting for committee review before deciding on bill aimed at bolstering Capitol Police

Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst tells KCRG-TV9 that she’s waiting for a Senate committee to finish its review of the events surrounding the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol before deciding whether to support legislation aimed at bolstering Capitol Police.

The bill is headed to the U.S. Senate after passing the House.

Ernst was in Springville on Saturday for a Revolutionary War dedication.

TV9 asked her what she thought about the $1.9 billion bill. The money would be used for body cameras as well as improving response for future incidents.

“The Homeland Security Committee in the United States Senate are currently reviewing the actions that happened earlier this year what were the failures that happened it on that day and how we can better protect and I anticipate when we get that committee report out will be able to move forward,” she said.

Only 35 Republicans in the House voted in favor of the bill, including Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old MacDdonald's Farm in Bever Park in Cedar Rapids. (Calyn Thompson/KCRG-TV9)
Visitor at Cedar Rapids petting zoo may have caught disease from sick calves
Audio of Linn-Mar teacher pressuring students to wear masks has some parents upset
Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as jurors enter the courtroom during the second day of testimony...
DAY 3: Day three of witness testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Michael Cecil Craney, 68, of Jesup, Iowa, died on May 19, 2021, at the Anamosa State...
Iowa man serving life for killing infant dies in prison
A Marion man was arrested in Coralville after a high speed chase that started in Cedar Rapids...
Marion man arrested after high speed chase that ends in Coralville

Latest News

Daughters of the Revolution rededicate Revolutionary War memorial for Nathan Brown
Daughters of the Revolution rededicate Revolutionary War memorial for Nathan Brown
Dew Tour helping Des Moines businesses
Dew Tour helping Des Moines businesses
Ernst undecided on bill aimed at bolstering Capitol Police
Ernst undecided on bill aimed at bolstering Capitol Police
(file photo)
Bomb-making materials found in inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary