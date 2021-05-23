Ernst says she’s waiting for committee review before deciding on bill aimed at bolstering Capitol Police

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst tells KCRG-TV9 that she’s waiting for a Senate committee to finish its review of the events surrounding the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol before deciding whether to support legislation aimed at bolstering Capitol Police.

The bill is headed to the U.S. Senate after passing the House.

Ernst was in Springville on Saturday for a Revolutionary War dedication.

TV9 asked her what she thought about the $1.9 billion bill. The money would be used for body cameras as well as improving response for future incidents.

“The Homeland Security Committee in the United States Senate are currently reviewing the actions that happened earlier this year what were the failures that happened it on that day and how we can better protect and I anticipate when we get that committee report out will be able to move forward,” she said.

Only 35 Republicans in the House voted in favor of the bill, including Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

