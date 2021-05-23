Dubuque Regional Humane Society offering “Pets for Vets” discount program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Regional Humane Society is offering a new program to provide veterans with pet adoption discounts, according to a report by the Telegraph Herald.

The Humane Society’s new “Pets for Vets” program is a partnership with Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque. It allows veterans to get $50 off the adoption of a cat or dog with a military ID.

Officials say pets provide numerous benefits to veterans including companionship and medical assistance.

