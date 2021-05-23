Dew Tour helping Des Moines businesses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Dew Tour is underway in Des Moines this weekend.

It is the only U.S.-based global Olympic qualifying event for skateboarders ahead of the Olympic Games this summer.

Locals says this event will boost nearby businesses.

The general manager of the AC Hotel and Republic on Grand says he has noticed that activity at the hotel. It has been full for the last week, something that has not happened in almost a year.

“July of 2020 was the last time,” said Chris Steel, General Manager of AC Hotel and Republic. “We are in this industry because we like to be around people. We like to provide that hospitality and there hasn’t been anybody to do that for.”

The Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau says events this week, including the Dew Tour, will bring about $5 million into the local economy.

See the original story on KCCI.com.

