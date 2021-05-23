Daughters of the Revolution rededicate Revolutionary War memorial for Nathan Brown

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Daughters of the Revolution rededicated a Revolutionary War memorial for Nathan Brown on Saturday.

Brown was born on July 22, 1761, and fought as a minute man in the war.

He spent the last three years of his life in Springville before dying in 1839.

The Daughters of the Revolution first dedicated this memorial to Brown in 1925.

Severe weather, like the derecho, damaged it over the years. More than $44,000 was raised to make this restoration possible.

“In today’s world, especially the United States, we are truly making history, we have to remember as well as that we have to preserve the past as well we have to preserve it and honor it, part of it we have to remember it so that we don’t make the same mistakes that we did,” said Cristy Hambling of the Daughters of the Revolution.

The original monument was over 16 feet tall and built of zinc. Part of the original monument was restored.

