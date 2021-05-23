Advertisement

Daughters of the Revolution rededicate Revolutionary War memorial for Nathan Brown

Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Daughters of the Revolution rededicated a Revolutionary War memorial for Nathan Brown on Saturday.

Brown was born on July 22, 1761, and fought as a minute man in the war.

He spent the last three years of his life in Springville before dying in 1839.

The Daughters of the Revolution first dedicated this memorial to Brown in 1925.

Severe weather, like the derecho, damaged it over the years. More than $44,000 was raised to make this restoration possible.

“In today’s world, especially the United States, we are truly making history, we have to remember as well as that we have to preserve the past as well we have to preserve it and honor it, part of it we have to remember it so that we don’t make the same mistakes that we did,” said Cristy Hambling of the Daughters of the Revolution.

The original monument was over 16 feet tall and built of zinc. Part of the original monument was restored.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old MacDdonald's Farm in Bever Park in Cedar Rapids. (Calyn Thompson/KCRG-TV9)
Visitor at Cedar Rapids petting zoo may have caught disease from sick calves
Audio of Linn-Mar teacher pressuring students to wear masks has some parents upset
Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as jurors enter the courtroom during the second day of testimony...
DAY 3: Day three of witness testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Michael Cecil Craney, 68, of Jesup, Iowa, died on May 19, 2021, at the Anamosa State...
Iowa man serving life for killing infant dies in prison
A Marion man was arrested in Coralville after a high speed chase that started in Cedar Rapids...
Marion man arrested after high speed chase that ends in Coralville

Latest News

Ernst undecided on bill aimed at bolstering Capitol Police
Ernst says she’s waiting for committee review before deciding on bill aimed at bolstering Capitol Police
Dew Tour helping Des Moines businesses
Dew Tour helping Des Moines businesses
Ernst undecided on bill aimed at bolstering Capitol Police
Ernst undecided on bill aimed at bolstering Capitol Police
(file photo)
Bomb-making materials found in inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary