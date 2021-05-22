Advertisement

State track meet returns after being canceled last year, Class 3A and 2A start off meet

Western Dubuque's Audrey Biermann shows emotion after winning the Class 3A 400 meter dash.
Western Dubuque's Audrey Biermann shows emotion after winning the Class 3A 400 meter dash.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been two years since the sound of Mike Jay’s voice echoed across the blue oval and the sound of the starting gun. After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the state track meet was back in full swing in Des Moines on Thursday.

The video above has highlights of the morning action in Class 3A and 2A.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds signs new law banning face mask mandates
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
DAY 2: Bahena Rivera murder trial
What Iowa’s new mask law means for schools, businesses and cities
Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as jurors enter the courtroom during the second day of testimony...
DAY 3: Day three of witness testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Old MacDdonald's Farm in Bever Park in Cedar Rapids. (Calyn Thompson/KCRG-TV9)
Visitor at Cedar Rapids petting zoo may have caught disease from sick calves

Latest News

TJ Tomlyanovich of Cedar Falls celebrates after winning the 400 meter dash, putting him in the...
Day 1 State Track Meet, Class 4A and 1A
Man makes life transformation by working out
Cedar Rapids man makes life transformation by working out and has advice for keeping it off
Man makes life transformation by working out
50 year old makes life transformation by working out
FILE - Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly watches from the bench during the second half of an...
Iowa State extends women’s basketball coach Fennelly to 2027