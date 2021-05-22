State track meet returns after being canceled last year, Class 3A and 2A start off meet

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been two years since the sound of Mike Jay’s voice echoed across the blue oval and the sound of the starting gun. After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the state track meet was back in full swing in Des Moines on Thursday.

The video above has highlights of the morning action in Class 3A and 2A.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.