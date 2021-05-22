Advertisement

Spotty storm chances

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few isolated showers or storms may be possible for the evening, but chances start to decrease after sunset tonight. Partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy to start tomorrow, highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Scattered rain and storms will be possible again in the afternoon and evening.

A cold front passes through the area later in the day on Monday through Tuesday. This brings another storm chance, where a few storms could be on the strong to severe side. We will be keeping a close eye on this potential. Highs will stay in the 80s for the beginning of the week and then dropping to the 70s. Mild air sticks with us through Memorial Day Weekend.

