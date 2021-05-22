Sharp increase in younger population being diagnosed for colon cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “They told me I had six weeks to live,” said Joshua Fontentette of Ankeny.

“I was shocked and in disbelief when I found out I had cancer. I don’t think I believed it for a couple of days later,” said Isaac Moel of Iowa City.

Fontenette and Moel both were diagnosed with colon cancer under the age of 25. Insurance doesn’t cover a colonoscopy unless the person has symptoms. By the time a person has symptoms, cancer has probably developed to a severe level. Both Moel and Fontenette had symptoms for years, but being as young as they were, cancer was not on their radar. It sidelined Fontenette in football, and Moel can’t currently work because of treatment.

Despite the recommendation for people getting a colonoscopy changing from 50-years-old to 45-years-old this week, the two believed this needs to be lowered even more.

“Hopefully, that age group keeps coming down,” said Moel. “Even if it doesn’t, young people need to do a better job of paying attention to their health.”

Doctor Saima Sharif, an Associate Professor of Medicine at UIHC, said they saw a spike in the younger age groups getting colon cancer. Over the last 30-years, Sharif said people 20-34 have doubled as well as 35 to 49.

“This was a strong message recognizing the rise of colon cancer in the general population was younger than 50,” she said.

Dr. Sharif said they were still trying to figure out why this increase was happening. While she said there was an increase in the younger population like Moel and Fontenette, she said the majority of the population developing colon cancer was still in the age group of 45 and older.

“Patients in their 20′s, 30′s, and early 40′s increased at an alarming rate, and that increase will continue to happen,” she said.

The two cancer survivors hoped this was just a starting point to let people know about this new trend, but also for people younger than 45 to not be shy about getting checked out.

“I think we need to pay attention to these statistics,” said Fontenette. “We need to listen to the doctors because many of us could bet sick.”

