Prairie wins from heat two, Bartels has big day on Friday at State track & field

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The afternoon session from the Blue Oval on Friday had some dramatic finishes.

The Prairie Hawks distance medley relay ran in heat two Friday but the team of Sarah Jordan, Catie Reittinger, Gabby Cortez and Lily Johannes ran a blazing 4:09.1.

In the final heat, nobody in the field ran faster than a 4:10, meaning the Hawks are champions from heat two.

“We knew coming in, that Lily could run a faster time in her 800 and all of us just doing the same job that we did again. I think just dropping that much amount of time really made us confident,”

What a day it was for Kennedy senior Drew Bartles. In the 400-meter hurdles, Bartels takes the crown by .07 of a second, and that was just the beginning. He gets his second state title of the day in the long jump with a best of 23-6, more than enough to warrant a special dinner celebration.

“I think coach Paak is going to order pizza, and I like pizza,” Bartels said. “So I’m going to go eat pizza, sounds like a good idea,”

Elsewhere on the field, in the 1A high jump, Wapsie Valley’s Gunner Meyer was the only one to clear 6-5 to fulfill a dream he’s had since 7th grade.

“Last year I thought I had a great chance, but obviously COVID shut that down,’ Meyer said. “I didn’t get a chance at that but I came back this year and its just insane,”

Full results from the Iowa High School State Track & Field meet can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.