Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.
Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.

Police say in tweets early Saturday that the 10 people shot included five men and five women.

Two of the men died and another man was at a hospital in critical condition. Police say the other seven wounded people had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately announced.

KMSP-TV reports a police spokesperson says the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as jurors enter the courtroom during the second day of testimony...
DAY 3: Day three of witness testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Old MacDdonald's Farm in Bever Park in Cedar Rapids. (Calyn Thompson/KCRG-TV9)
Visitor at Cedar Rapids petting zoo may have caught disease from sick calves
Audio of Linn-Mar teacher pressuring students to wear masks has some parents upset
A Fort Dodge mom says her 10-month-old son came home from daycare with several bite marks on...
Fort Dodge family wants answers after baby comes home from daycare with bite marks
A Marion man was arrested in Coralville after a high speed chase that started in Cedar Rapids...
Marion man arrested after high speed chase that ends in Coralville

Latest News

Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Kemps donating 35,000 packs of Giving Cow milks to HACAP
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
Sharp increase in younger population being diagnosed for colon cancer
Sharp increase in younger population being diagnosed for colon cancer