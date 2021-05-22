New Iowa law allows adoptees access to original birth certificates

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Some people in Iowa who have been adopted can access their original birth certificates under a new state law.

This bill passed in the final hours of the legislative session and Governor Kim Reynolds signed it into law on Wednesday.

House File 855 requires the adopted person to be born before 1971. The law also allows birth parents to decide if they want contact with the adoptee, what medical information they want to share, in any, or if they want their name to stay confidential.

The law takes effect July 1, 2021.

