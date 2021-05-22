New Dubuque partnership aims at preparing inmates for a successful return to society

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new partnership between non-profit Fountain of Youth and the Dubuque County jail is trying to set inmates up for success when they reinstate themselves into society.

Caprice Jones, executive director of the Fountain of Youth, a non-profit looking to address generational poverty, said the Real Talk program is all about offering support to those who need it the most.

“It is basically a critical thinking and cognitive behavioral approach to have an opportunity for inmates to feel support while they are going through struggles and also support while they navigate through life,” he explained.

The program divides inmates into groups of six to discuss topics like responsibility and maturity and to address issues like abandonment and loneliness. Jones said they have already worked with close to 20 inmates.

“It gives a person the opportunity to challenge themselves by someone else challenging them to think outside the box while inside of a box,” he added.

Jessie Becker and William Lumpkins know what it is like to be incarcerated all too well; they went through it. They mentioned saying it is hard would be putting it very mildly.

“In there we lack stimulation,” Becker added. “A lot of us cannot even read because we cannot even pay attention because we are worrying about being mothers, not being home, not reporting to our jobs.”

Becker emphasized that feeling of emptiness and lack of stimulation was gone once she started taking part in the Real Talk program.

”Just being inside there and seeing a familiar face and to know that somebody is actually out there that even would care is a big deal,” she said.

For Lumpkins, the program has already made a significant difference in his life.

“I am making a set list of goals for myself,” he noted. “I try to do small goals weekly just so I can try to obtain some type of sense of fulfillment.”

They both agreed the program had changed their lives for the better by teaching them skills and instilling in them knowledge they plan on using as they work towards bettering their lives and that of their loved ones.

“Sometimes you have got to be in a place where you have been tore down a lot, to your root and you ain’t got nothing left and then it is like, ‘What is next?’,” Lumpkins commented. “Make your next move your best move, so I think that is what is important. I think this is probably the best move for people in jail.”

