Local Land Trust offering class to teach women chainsaw skills

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly a year since last August’s derecho, people are still figuring out what to do with some fallen trees and other debris, and be better prepared for how to handle the aftermath of a situation like this in the future.

Bur Oak Land Trust is helping women prepare for this with a chainsaw class. Some eastern Iowans say the derecho revealed the need for chainsaw skills, and the Land Trust is hoping to equip women with these skills.

This weekend, instructors with the AmeriCorps trained participants this course. The Natural Resources Education Team Leader says they wanted to teach women to safely use a chainsaw especially after the derecho.

“We have a couple people here who really felt they weren’t doing as much as they could. A couple of the women here felt bad about not being able to do as much as the men were doing with the power tools especially,” said Lidija Stojanovic. “Alot of them shared if something else happens they are going to be ready.”

It’s a 2-day course that continues Sunday until 3 in the afternoon.

