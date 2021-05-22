Advertisement

Iowa reports 137 new COVID cases Saturday, 10 additional deaths

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported ten more COVID-19-related deaths and 137 more cases of the virus.

A total of 1,750,859 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,035 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,250 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,750,859 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard reports 1,305,749 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 2,679,228 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 131 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 23 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 39 are in the ICU and 18 are on ventilators.

