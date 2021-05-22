Advertisement

Iowa man serving life for killing infant dies in prison

Michael Cecil Craney, 68, of Jesup, Iowa, died on May 19, 2021, at the Anamosa State...
Michael Cecil Craney, 68, of Jesup, Iowa, died on May 19, 2021, at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.(Iowa Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) - Prison officials say an Iowa man convicted of stabbing his 3-week-old son to death in 1982 has died in prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says in a news release that 68-year-old Michael Cecil Craney, of Jesup, died Wednesday at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

The Courier reports Craney was convicted and sentenced in late 1982 of first-degree murder in the death of his son, Matthew.

Police say on May 5, 1982, Craney threw the infant to the floor and attacked the baby with a kitchen knife as the child’s mother tried to save her son. Prosecutors say the baby died after sustaining multiple stab wounds, a fractured skull and a slit throat.

Craney’s attorney argued at trial that his client was insane at the time of the killing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds signs new law banning face mask mandates
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
DAY 2: Bahena Rivera murder trial
What Iowa’s new mask law means for schools, businesses and cities
Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as jurors enter the courtroom during the second day of testimony...
DAY 3: Day three of witness testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Old MacDdonald's Farm in Bever Park in Cedar Rapids. (Calyn Thompson/KCRG-TV9)
Visitor at Cedar Rapids petting zoo may have caught disease from sick calves

Latest News

Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Kemps donating 35,000 packs of Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Jury sees photos of Mollie Tibbetts' body during third day of the trial
Jury sees photos of Mollie Tibbetts' body during third day of the trial
Defense attorney offers analysis of Day 3 of Bahena Rivera murder trial
Defense attorney offers analysis of Day 3 of Bahena Rivera murder trial
Former warden at Anamosa State Penitentiary takes voluntary demotion
Former warden at Anamosa State Penitentiary takes voluntary demotion