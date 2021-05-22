Iowa City High School mock trial team takes 2nd place at nationals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City High mock trial team has a lot to celebrate after taking 2nd place at nationals this year, the first time they ever qualified.

Eight members of the senior team competed virtually on March 30th. They went up against a private school from Maryland.

The members either played attorneys or witnesses and had to be able to argue both sides of the case.

They presented the case of a fatal boat crash, where one boat was rushing to get cargo delivered and it hit another boat of fishermen, killing them.

A panel of judges scored the teams, giving the City High team the second-highest score.

“A lot of teams in this day and age were just in their separate rooms isolated with their zoom cameras all separate, but we still had that collaborative aspect,” said Shoshanna Hemley, Iowa City High senior. “We were all in our coach’s basement, we had one computer for the attorneys and one computer for the witnesses, so we were still able to collaborate and present our case professionally.”

“This year is going to show that City is a powerhouse when it comes to mock trial because our junior team that is one year below us, they still have all of next year, they placed 3rd at state and they have a bright future,” said Tobias Epstein, Iowa City High Senior.

“To me, it’s not so much about getting second, it’s just watching them do this thing that they have all become good at and do it at such a high level,” said City High Mock Trial coach Lisa Williams.

The team will get a trophy that will be displayed at the school.

The mock trial program has been in Iowa since 1983 and the Iowa program remains the largest in the nation.

