Hostetler leads Mid-Prairie to relay win, Dubuque Wahlert 4-peats in 4x200
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - After winning the 3,000 meter run on Thursday, freshman Danielle Hostetler led Mid-Prairie to a state in the 2A distance medley relay as the team’s anchor.
You can’t have a state meet without Dubuque Wahlert winning a girls’ relay title. The Golden Eagles won the 4x200 relay for the fourth consecutive year.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.