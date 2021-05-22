Hartig Drug stores offering gift cards to those getting vaccinated

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa drug store chain is offering an incentive to people getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at its pharmacies.

Hartig Drug stores are offering $10 gift cards to those who come in and get their shots.

People can book an appointment or walk into any of the Hartig Drug locations and then bring the receipt to the front counter and receive the gift card.

Staff say they are doing this in an attempt to pick up the vaccination pace.

“It seems like we’ve stalled out some in the vaccination effort and we really wanted to kind of give one more incentive or motivation to let people come in and feel good about coming in and getting a vaccine and just another add on benefit,” said Charles Hartig, Hartig Drug Company CEO.

The incentive will be available until Friday, May 28th.

