Former warden at Anamosa State Penitentiary takes voluntary demotion

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The former warden of the Anamosa State Penitentiary has taken a voluntary demotion.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Jeremy Larson was the warden at the Anamosa State Penitentiary when two staff members were killed in March.

The Iowa Board of Corrections announced the name of the next warden at Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)

Authorities say two inmates killed nurse Lorena Schulte and Correctional Officer Robert McFarland during a failed prison escape.

Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard are charged with 2 counts of First-Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Murder, and one count of Second-Degree Kidnapping. They are set to go to trial on June 22nd.

Jeremy Larson had been warden at the prison since 2019. He was moved to the position of interim warden at the Newton Correctional Facility following the attack. He is now in the position of Correctional Counselor.

Randy Gibbs is serving as interim warden at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

The state is looking to hire a new warden for the prison.

