Day 1 State Track Meet, Class 4A and 1A

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The video above has highlights of Day 1 of the high school state track meet for Class 4A and 1A. Some of the highlights include Dubuque Senior’s Logan Flanagan winning the Class 4A high jump. He only started competing in track last year. Also, Cedar Falls’ TJ Tomlyanovich won his first of probably many state championships this week, with a dominating performance in the 400 meter dash. He finished in 47.54 seconds, putting him in the Top-10 all-time in the history of Iowa.

