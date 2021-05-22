Advertisement

Bomb-making materials found in inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary

Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC) have confirmed to KCRG-TV9 that materials that could have been used to make a bomb were discovered in an inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary on Friday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations arrived at the prison on Friday and interviewed inmates suspected of planning to use an explosive device, according to officials.

After searching the prison, investigators found a household substance in an inmate’s cell that the DOC says could have potentially been used in the creation of an explosive substance if additional materials were added.

Authorities say the substance will be examined by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The joint investigation is ongoing, but officials say, at this time, they do not believe the prison or public is in any danger.

