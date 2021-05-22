Advertisement

Another humid day, isolated storms possible

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 22, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another day of high humidity. Highs will range from the lower and middle 80s north to the upper 70s south. There may also be a few isolated thunderstorms that flare up as well, though the rain will not nearly be as widespread as it was yesterday. Plan on more of the same for your Sunday with widespread 80s likely. Looking ahead to next week, a cold front is still set to move across our area later Monday into Tuesday with a storm chance as well. Depending on if these can become organized or not, a risk of severe weather may be present, so we’ll watch for that as we get closer. Otherwise, temperatures will slowly start falling by mid-week, likely well down to the 70s by the end of the week and into Memorial Day Weekend.

