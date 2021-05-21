Advertisement

Ted Cruz: ‘Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea’

Sen. Ted Cruz insulted a ‘woke, emasculated’ U.S. Army ad
Sen. Ted Cruz insulted a ‘woke, emasculated’ U.S. Army ad(CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Veterans groups and former service members are angry with Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz for his critical comments about the U.S. Military.

On Thursday, Cruz retweeted a video that contrasts a U.S. Army ad with an ad for the Russian army.

Cruz also included a message saying, “Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.”

The video shows a muscular Russian man doing push-ups and jumping out of a plane.

It then shows an animated U.S. Army ad profiling an active duty female soldier who enlisted after being raised by two mothers and going to school.

In his tweet, Cruz accused Democrats and “woke media” of trying to turn the U.S. military into “pansies.”

In response, one liberal political group “Vote Vets” called Ted Cruz a, “sedition-loving traitor.”

Democratic Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth also responded, tweeting “perhaps a U.S. Senator shouldn’t suggest that the Russian military is better than the American military that protected him from an insurrection he helped foment.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds signs new law banning face mask mandates
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
DAY 2: Bahena Rivera murder trial
What Iowa’s new mask law means for schools, businesses and cities
Vinton-Shellsburg soccer team has historic season in memory of lost teammate
In memory of lost teammate, Vinton-Shellsburg has historic season
The Educational Leadership and Support Center for the Cedar Rapids Community School District at...
Cedar Rapids school district to abide by new mask law

Latest News

Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Kemps donating 35,000 packs of Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Former Iowa City police officer Pamela Romero holds transcripts of her interview with defendant...
Day 3 of testimony underway in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a...
7 nooses halt construction at Connecticut Amazon warehouse
A mountain lion that has been prowling San Francisco is a temporary resident of Oakland Zoo.
Mountain lion taken off the streets of San Francisco to be relocated
In this Nov. 21, 1995 file photo a selection of front pages of most of Britains's national...
BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report