Ted Cruz: ‘Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea’

(CNN) - Some Veterans groups and former service members are angry with Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz for his critical comments about the U.S. Military.

On Thursday, Cruz retweeted a video that contrasts a U.S. Army ad with an ad for the Russian army.

Cruz also included a message saying, “Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.”

Holy crap.



Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.... https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021

The video shows a muscular Russian man doing push-ups and jumping out of a plane.

It then shows an animated U.S. Army ad profiling an active duty female soldier who enlisted after being raised by two mothers and going to school.

In his tweet, Cruz accused Democrats and “woke media” of trying to turn the U.S. military into “pansies.”

In response, one liberal political group “Vote Vets” called Ted Cruz a, “sedition-loving traitor.”

Democratic Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth also responded, tweeting “perhaps a U.S. Senator shouldn’t suggest that the Russian military is better than the American military that protected him from an insurrection he helped foment.”

Holy crap.



Perhaps a U.S. Senator shouldn't suggest that the *Russian* military is better than the American military that protected him from an insurrection he helped foment? https://t.co/Ja3P78wnrv — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.