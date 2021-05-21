Scattered showers possible again today, very humid

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another day similar to yesterday with highs well into the 70s, high humidity and a few scattered showers and storms. Much like the past few mornings, some light activity is possible in the area, then a break. Scattered activity will probably re-develop again this afternoon in the very humid airmass. This weekend, it’s more of the same with warmer conditions into the 80s. Combined with the high dew points, pop-up storms are still expected each day and if nothing else, will probably have us turning on the air conditioners. Later Sunday night into early next week, storm chances may be somewhat higher as things appear a bit more organized during the time frame. Have a good weekend!

