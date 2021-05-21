Reynolds signs several bills to close out 2021 legislative session
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law on Thursday as the 2021 legislative session came to a close, including the following bills:
- HF 196: “an Act expanding the health care professional recruitment program.”
- HF 285: “an Act relating to professional standards for the certification or designation of music therapists and providing penalties.”
- HF 304: “an Act relating to personal delivery devices, providing penalties, and making penalties applicable.”
- HF 309: “an Act restricting public agency disclosure of and access to certain personal information related to tax-exempt organizations, and providing penalties.”
- HF 380: “an Act requiring approved driver education courses to include instruction concerning distracted driving.”
- HF 435: “an Act relating to emergency contact information for use by the department of transportation and law enforcement, and including effective date provisions.”
- HF 452: “an Act relating to certain civil and criminal enforcement activities involving the practice of massage therapy and cosmetology, and human trafficking, and providing penalties.”
- HF 453: “an Act prohibiting the imposition of certain requirements on nonprofit corporations by state agencies or state officials.”
- HF 493: “an Act relating to low-speed electric bicycles, providing penalties, making penalties applicable, and including applicability provisions.”
- HF 527: “an Act relating to the authority of county boards of supervisors to amend an agreement between the counties to implement the county land record information system.”
- HF 685: “an Act relating to requirements for licensees under the purview of the dental board relating to orthodontia services.”
- HF 709: “an Act relating to pretrial contact between a prosecuting witness who is a minor and the defendant.”
- HF 722: “an Act relating to the transfer, deposit, and appropriation of moneys to the teach Iowa scholar fund from the teacher shortage forgivable loan repayment fund and the teacher shortage loan forgiveness repayment fund.”
- HF 744: “an Act providing for training, prohibitions, and requirements relating to first amendment rights at school districts and public institutions of higher education.”
- HF 753: “an Act relating to unintentionally causing the death of a person by operating a motor vehicle at an excessive speed, providing penalties, and making penalties applicable.”
- HF 765: “an act relating to providing certain local government notices and other information to persons by electronic means.”
- HF 768: “an Act concerning licensing of and sales by native distilleries, beer manufacturers, native breweries, and native wine manufacturers.”
- HF 793: “an Act relating to participation in and credit for physical education under the educational standards.”
- HF 828: “an Act relating to commercial driver’s license driving skills tests, providing fees, and including effective date provisions.”
- HF 835: “an Act relating to trusts for persons with disabilities.”
- HF 839: “an Act relating to the financial exploitation of designated eligible adults.”
- HF 846: “an Act relating to title fees for snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and vessels of surviving spouses.”
- HF 869: “an Act creating a permit allowing the operation of vehicles of excessive weight transporting fluid milk products, providing fees, and including effective date provisions.”
- HF 889: “an Act prohibiting the mandatory disclosure of whether a person has received a vaccination for COVID-19, disqualifying certain entities from receiving state grants or contracts, and including effective date provisions.”
- SF 387: “an Act relating to courses of study and training programs of the Iowa law enforcement academy and veterans educational assistance benefits, and including effective date provisions.”
- SF 424: “an Act relating to the licensure of persons completing an apprenticeship, and including effective date provisions.”
- SF 541: “an Act relating to electronic transactions by permitting the use of distributed ledger technology and smart contracts and including effective date provisions.”
And the following bills were signed into law on Wednesday:
- HF 311: “an Act relating to the frequency of game nights conducted by licensed qualified organizations.”
- HF 675: “an Act relating to rules adopted by the board of educational examiners establishing standards for substitute teacher authorizations.”
- HF 770: “an Act relating to licensure renewal requirements adopted by rule by the board of educational examiners.”
