Reynolds signs several bills to close out 2021 legislative session

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law on Thursday as the 2021 legislative session came to a close, including the following bills:

And the following bills were signed into law on Wednesday:

HF 311: “an Act relating to the frequency of game nights conducted by licensed qualified organizations.”

HF 675 : “an Act relating to rules adopted by the board of educational examiners establishing standards for substitute teacher authorizations.”

HF 770: “an Act relating to licensure renewal requirements adopted by rule by the board of educational examiners.”

