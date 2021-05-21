Parent says 5-year-old making decision to not wear a mask after new law prohibiting mask mandates gets passed

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Five-year-old Aria Elliff and her 3-year-old sister, Mackenziee focus their time coloring in a coloring book and staying in the lines. At that young age, it was not to worry about the impacts of wearing a mask or COVID-19.

“Aria doesn’t understand what’s going on with COVID-19 and the severity of it,” said Aria’s mother, Morgan Elliff of Dubuque.

Morgan said Aria takes off her mask at school to try and be more like her friends. The new law prohibits schools, cities, and counties from forming its own mask mandate meaning they can’t require her to put it back on.

“I called the school and asked them to please make sure that she keeps her mask on, and that was my choice as a parent,” she said. “They told me they couldn’t tell her to put it back on. It was against the rules for them to tell her that.”

Morgan and her husband Derek don’t have underlying conditions; the choice to wear a mask was to keep Aria’s sister Mackenziee safe. She had COVID-19 earlier this year and was hospitalized.

“It was hard to see her like that,” she said. “She needed oxygen, and was having a hard time breathing, and I was out of work for 6-weeks.”

The Dubuque Superintendent of Schools Stan Rheingans said they learned about the new changes just as everyone else did this morning on social media.

“Kids and staff who wanted to wear a mask are free to do so,” he said. We encourage that, and we are happy to do that, but at the same time, by law, it was now the parents’ choice.”

Morgan’s choice was to make sure her daughter Aria wore a mask despite the new law prohibiting schools mandating her to wear one.

“It’s contradicting,” she said. “I feel like the state told me it was the parents’ choice, but what the school is telling me was Aria had the choice, and they can’t tell her to keep it on.”

