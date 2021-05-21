Advertisement

Onawa man convicted of shooting and killing 16-year-old

Jay Lee Neubaum, 18, has been found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the January 2020 death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins.(Monona County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONAWA, Iowa (AP) - An 18-year-old Onawa man faces up to 50 years in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing a teenager last year.

A Monona County jury found Jay Lee Neubaum guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday in the January 2020 death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins.

Neubaum was charged with first-degree murder but the jury convicted him of the lesser charge.

Hopkins was shot once while he, Neubaum and two other boys were working on a demolition derby car. Prosecutors said Neubaum fired after he became angry because Hopkins wouldn’t stop playing with an unloaded shotgun.

Neubaum’s attorney argued the shooting was an accident.

