Marion man arrested after high speed chase that ends in Coralville

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man was arrested after a high speed chase that started in Cedar Rapids and ended in Coralville late Thursday night.

In a news release, officials said police spotted a pickup truck without license plates at Wilson Avenue and Wisconsin Street SW at about 11:50 p.m.

The suspect was later identified as 46-year-old Joshua Charles Johnson, who had multiple warrants, including carrying weapons and driving while barred.

The officer pulled the truck over at L Street and 24th Avenue SW. When the officer got out of his vehicle, the suspect sped away at high speed.

At one point during the chase, police said Johnson was traveling at about 85 mph near 33rd Avenue SW. He also later was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of 1st Avenue in Coralville.

Police successfully deployed stop sticks, but Johnson continued to flee on three flat tires.

He eventually got out of his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot near the 30 block of 2nd Avenue in Coralville. Police apprehended Johnson with the assistance of a police K9.

Officers found methamphetamine in Johnson’s possession.

Johnson was arrested for driving while barred, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, felony eluding, failure to provide proof of financial liability, operation without registration, failure to obey traffic control device, speeding, and violating one-way traffic designation.

