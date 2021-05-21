Advertisement

Marion Fire Department donates old beds to those in need

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the Marion fire departments get new beds, they are donating their old ones to people in need.

Firefighters brought 10 beds to the Central Furniture Rescue warehouse on 18th Avenue Southwest in Cedar Rapids on Thursday morning.

Central Furniture Rescue is an organization that provides furniture for people as they transition out of homelessness.

All of them are twin beds which the executive director of Central Furniture Rescue said is ideal.

“We’re so excited about these beds because they are twin beds and children love to have a place to sleep and we can put many twin beds and right now we know there are still families being housed in hotels who lost their homes due to the derecho and they are waiting to be housed. Once they are housed, they can use these beds for those kids,” said Susan Johnston, Executive Director of Central Furniture Rescue.

The beds are valued at $500. The donation also diverts about 2,200 pounds of waste from the landfill.

