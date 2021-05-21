Advertisement

Linn-Mar no longer enforcing capacity limit at graduation ceremony

Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn-Mar High School will no longer be enforcing any capacity limits during their graduation ceremony.

The school announced in a press release on Friday that, in addition to the no capacity limits, they will also no longer be issuing tickets to attend the ceremony and that mask-wearing will be optional.

According to LMHS Principal Jeff Gustason in a statement, the decision was made to allow all parents and families to attend, and because the class of 2021 is the 2nd or 3rd largest graduating class in Linn-Mar history, with the school never having more than 5,000 patrons attend any graduation ceremonies in the past.

Gustason also mentioned that, unlike previous years, seating will be allowed around the entire upper decks of the arena and added that more adults have now been vaccinated in Linn County and that mask-wearing will still be encouraged at the ceremony.

Commencement for the LMHS Class of 2021 will be held on Sunday, May 30th, at 1:00 P.M. at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in downtown Cedar Rapids. For those who are not able to attend in person, KCRG TV-9.2 will be airing the Commencement ceremony live.

“We know that any decision on seating for parents and families will create dilemmas for different individuals,” said the Linn-Mar School District said in a statement. “Our challenge is to provide an environment in which we can maintain enough social distancing to allow families to attend an indoor event in which mask-wearing is optional while also working to allow enough seating so that everyone who would like to attend may do so. I am sorry for any issues our decision on seating may create for our Linn-Mar families. The venue will now allow up to 5,843 to attend the ceremony.”

The move comes just a day after the Cedar Rapids School District announced there will be no capacity limits for their high school graduation ceremonies and after a group of Linn-Mar parents started a petition to lift the capacity restrictions for the graduation ceremony.

