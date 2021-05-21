Advertisement

Judge: Iowa school leader improperly kept kids out of school

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An administrative law judge says the leader of Iowa’s largest school district violated his duty by not complying with a law intended to ensure students could learn in classrooms during the pandemic.

However, the judge didn’t specify Thursday how Des Moines Superintendent Thomas Ahart should be punished.

Administrative Law Judge David Lindgren said during a hearing that Ahart “violated an ethical duty” to comply with all laws. The Des Moines Register reports that the judge gave no timeline for when he’d decide how or even if Ahart should be punished.

Ahart is facing potential sanctions because the Des Moines school board violated a state mandate in the 2020-2021 academic year that districts must offer at least half-time in-person learning.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds signs new law banning face mask mandates
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
DAY 2: Bahena Rivera murder trial
What Iowa’s new mask law means for schools, businesses and cities
Vinton-Shellsburg soccer team has historic season in memory of lost teammate
In memory of lost teammate, Vinton-Shellsburg has historic season
Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as jurors enter the courtroom during the second day of testimony...
LIVE: Day three of witness testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial

Latest News

Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Kemps donating 35,000 packs of Giving Cow milks to HACAP
High school parents start petition to lift capacity restrictions for graduation.
Linn-Mar no longer enforcing capacity limit at graduation ceremony
A figure skating coach has pleaded guilty in Hennepin County to sexually abusing a student.
Jury awards Iowa DHS employee $790K in sex harassment suit
Old MacDdonald's Farm in Bever Park in Cedar Rapids. (Calyn Thompson/KCRG-TV9)
Visitor at Cedar Rapids petting zoo may have caught disease from sick calves