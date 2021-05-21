Advertisement

Jill Biden tells ‘dreamers’ she feels inspired by them

First lady Jill Biden gestures as she and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute...
First lady Jill Biden gestures as she and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, far right, tour a COVID-19 vaccination site Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Children's Hospital in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has told young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children that she feels “inspired” by them because they didn’t just receive a college education, they “fought for it.”

The first lady delivered the keynote speech Thursday at a ceremony organized by TheDream.US, a scholarship providing organization for young immigrants often described as “dreamers.”

Her speech took place nearly a week after president Joe Biden met in the Oval Office with six young immigrants who benefited from an Obama-era program that protected those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds signs new law banning face mask mandates
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
DAY 2: Bahena Rivera murder trial
What Iowa’s new mask law means for schools, businesses and cities
Vinton-Shellsburg soccer team has historic season in memory of lost teammate
In memory of lost teammate, Vinton-Shellsburg has historic season
The Educational Leadership and Support Center for the Cedar Rapids Community School District at...
Cedar Rapids school district to abide by new mask law

Latest News

Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Kemps donating 35,000 packs of Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've...
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges
Republicans line up to compete in Georgia Secretary of State race
Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as jurors enter the courtroom during the second day of testimony...
LIVE: Day three of witness testimony begins in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Long lines are seen at Boston's Logan Airport as a systems outage has complicated travel on...
System outage causes long airport lines