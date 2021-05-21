Advertisement

Iowa’s April unemployment rate rises slightly to 3.8%

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the rate hasn’t budged since July 2018
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s unemployment rose in April to 3.8% as the number of residents with jobs fell slightly.

The Iowa Workforce Development agency reported Friday that the rate for April increased from a March unemployment rate of 3.7%.

Iowa’s rate was the nation’s 10th lowest and compared to a national rate for April of 6.1%.

Data released by the state showed that the number of unemployed Iowans increased by 800 to 61,600 people. The total number employed was nearly 1.6 million.

