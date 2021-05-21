Iowa State Patrol urges responsibility after catching driver going 100 mph, with .199% BAC

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is urging Iowa drivers to be responsible with another photo of a driver caught speeding.

In a Facebook photo on Friday, officials said a driver was stopped at 4:45 a.m. on I-80 in Johnson County after clocking the driver at 100 mph and with a BAC of .199%.

“Speed, drinking, reckless driving... these things could KILL yourself or someone else,” the post reads.

