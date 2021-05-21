Advertisement

Iowa Republicans pass new absentee ballot restrictions

The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.
The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.(KCRG File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Republicans have approved strict limits on who can assist voters in delivering ballots in a surprise change to state election law hours before adjourning the legislative session.

Legislators approved the restrictions Wednesday night in a party-line vote.

Weeks earlier, Iowa became one of the first Republican-run states to extensively rewrite election rules to tighten other aspects of voting, including when ballots can be turned in and how voter rolls are maintained.

Republicans say the changes will enhance the security of voting, though they have acknowledged voting fraud is rare in Iowa and that the last election had almost no problems.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds signs new law banning face mask mandates
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
DAY 2: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Fire causes $50,000 in damage to Coralville Theisen’s store
What Iowa’s new mask law means for schools, businesses and cities

Latest News

Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Kemps donating 35,000 packs of Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Marion Fire Department gets new beds
Marion Fire Department donates old beds to those in need
Parent says 5-year-old making decision to not wear a mask after new law prohibiting mask...
Parent says 5-year-old making decision to not wear a mask after new law prohibiting mask mandates gets passed
The Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus (KCRG File)
Iowa Board of Regents lifts State of Emergency at state universities
Cedar Rapids lifts mask mandate
Cedar Rapids lifts mask mandate