Iowa reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 176 more cases Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported seven more COVID-19-related deaths and 176 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 370,330 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,025 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,603 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,749,609 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 11.0 percent.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard reports 1,294,768 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 2,658,796 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 142 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 17 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 42 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

