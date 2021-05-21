Advertisement

Iowa reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 176 more cases Friday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported seven more COVID-19-related deaths and 176 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 370,330 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,025 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,603 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,749,609 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 11.0 percent.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard reports 1,294,768 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 2,658,796 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 142 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 17 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 42 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds signs new law banning face mask mandates
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
DAY 2: Bahena Rivera murder trial
What Iowa’s new mask law means for schools, businesses and cities
Vinton-Shellsburg soccer team has historic season in memory of lost teammate
In memory of lost teammate, Vinton-Shellsburg has historic season
The Educational Leadership and Support Center for the Cedar Rapids Community School District at...
Cedar Rapids school district to abide by new mask law

Latest News

Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've...
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
Dr. Fauci: Booster shots may depend on variants
As health officials continue to urge Americans to get vaccinated, some say a Covid-19 booster...
Fauci says need for boosters will depend on variants
Gov. Reynold signs bill to limit use of COVID-19 vaccine passports