“Iowa Heartlanders” revealed as the name of the new ECHL hockey team in Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The “Iowa Heartlanders” has been revealed as the name of the new ECHL hockey team coming to Coralville.

The announcement was made at the Xtream Arena on Thursday with the team’s Founding Fans and partners.

“After months of research and listening to suggestions from thousands of fans, we are proud to call ourselves the Iowa Heartlanders,” said Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports & Entertainment, in a statement. “The Heartlanders are excited to bring pro hockey to Xtream Arena, creating new and exciting traditions both on the ice and in the community as our brand grows this season.”

The team’s 2021-2022 season is set to start in October.

