Iowa Board of Regents lifts State of Emergency at state universities

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Board of Regents announced on Thursday that it is lifting the State of Emergency at state universities, effective immediately.

Starting July 1st, all faculty and staff are required to return to campus in their pre-pandemic responsibilities. The college presidents can approve continued remote or hybrid work arrangements.

Students will return to campus this fall. Colleges are required to offer in-person courses and opportunities to the levels prior to the pandemic. And classrooms and other campus spaces do not have to social distance.

People on campus will not have to wear a mask, except if they are on buses, at UIHC or in research facilities.

And vaccinations are not required but highly encouraged.

