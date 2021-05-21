Gov. Reynolds signs bill to provide more opportunities for charter schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - There’s a new law that expands Iowa’s charter school rules.

It will benefit K-12 students. It requires the state to pay the charter schools for students previously enrolled in public school.

It also allows a private funding group to apply to the Iowa State Board of Education to open a new Charter school.

Governor Reynolds says she called for a change.

This after disagreeing with several public school districts during the pandemic over whether children should be required to wear masks at school.

Trish Wilger, the Executive Director at Iowa Alliance for Choice of Education, said it gives power back to the parents.

“There will still be rules and regulations involved and that type of thing, but I think it will give parents a little power in that situation,” Wilger said.

Opponents say the bill will shift tax dollars away from public schools.

“We spend – I think it’s $52 million, going to be $57 million – to support non-public school options in the state of Iowa,” Melissa Peterson, with the Iowa State Education Association. “We have very liberal open enrollment policies. There are lots of different things that are already being done status quo that are already enhancing school choice in the state of Iowa and we think lots of actions that were taken this legislative session frankly were unnecessary.”

Governor Reynolds signed the Charter Bill Wednesday.

