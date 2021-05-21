Advertisement

Gov. Reynold signs bill to limit use of COVID-19 vaccine passports

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill which limits use of vaccine passports.

The Iowa Senate passed the bill earlier this month.

Vaccine passports provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The law will withhold state grants and contracts from local governments or businesses who require customers to prove they’ve been vaccinated.

Nonprofits are also included.

It would not apply to health care facilities.

