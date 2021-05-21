Fort Dodge family wants answers after baby comes home from daycare with bite marks

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) - A Fort Dodge mom says her 10-month-old son came home from daycare with several bite marks on his back about two weeks ago.

Sara Lovely says her son Jace had 11 bite marks on his back. His clothes also had blood on them.

Lovely says the marks were not there the morning she dropped off her son at a ChildCare Discovery Center in Fort Dodge.

She says she contacted the daycare, police, and DHS, but she still hasn’t gotten any answers.

Lovely hoped surveillance footage from the center would show the incident, but they say the cameras are only a live feed.

“No one would tell me anything, and when you can’t do anything about it, it makes you feel terrible because I don’t really know what happened,” Lovely said.

Day Care Owner Tammy McNeil says she didn’t know about the incident until four hours after Jace left.

She says they are cooperating with DHS to figure out what happened.

In a statement made to KCCI, McNeil said:

“It is important to understand that biting is common among young children and it is a normal developmental behavior. Children biting other children is an unavoidable occurrence in group childcare. We do our best to intervene and prevent biting, but it is impossible to completely stop it. Had staff members witnessed the child being bitten they would have intervened and the parents would have been notified of the incident. During the time the child was in our care, there were five employees in this room and he did not exhibit any sign of injury, so no report was given to his parents in this instance.”

