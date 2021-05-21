Advertisement

Feeling like summer: humidity and afternoon storms

By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms still exist this evening, but are expected to wind down quickly around sunset.

Look for skies to become mostly to partly cloudy overnight with overall dry conditions expected and lows in the low to mid 60s. This weekend, both Saturday and Sunday feature chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms but chances remain small as widespread activity isn’t expected.

Temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s and it will feel humid.

