Corridor Community Action Network raising money to launch free mobile clothing closet

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Corridor Community Action Network (CCAN) is working to launch a free mobile clothing closet to help families across the Corridor.

CCAN Director Mandi Nichols says the idea came from previous clothing drives where they saw a need for everyday work and school clothes. And after looking into already-existing programs, Nichols says they saw the Corridor was lacking a community-wide clothing program.

Now, they’re hoping to fill that need, and make it as easy for people as possible. “We decided that the mobile idea would work better, so we can take things to people where they’re at, that may have barriers to transportation and things like that,” says Nichols. She says the mobile closet will be aimed to help low-income families.

The North Liberty City Council voted last month to grant the organization $2,000 towards the purchase of a truck, and MidWestOne Bank donated $1,000. GreenState Credit Union has also donated $2,500, bringing CCAN less than $1,500 from its goal of $7,000. CCAN has a series of fundraisers over the next few weeks to help raise the rest of the funds.

Nichols says they hope to get the mobile closet on the road this summer.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.