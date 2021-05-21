Advertisement

Dr. Fauci: Booster shots may depend on variants

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19.

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told CBS “This Morning” on Friday that scientists would be tracking data on the virus and possible variants. He says it was still “possible” an additional shot would be needed later this year to ward off possible infection.

Fauci also urged Americans to continue to follow CDC guidelines. He stressed those who haven’t been fully vaccinated still need to wear masks even if they are largely spending time with people who have been inoculated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds signs new law banning face mask mandates
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
DAY 2: Bahena Rivera murder trial
What Iowa’s new mask law means for schools, businesses and cities
Vinton-Shellsburg soccer team has historic season in memory of lost teammate
In memory of lost teammate, Vinton-Shellsburg has historic season
The Educational Leadership and Support Center for the Cedar Rapids Community School District at...
Cedar Rapids school district to abide by new mask law

Latest News

Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Kemps donating 35,000 packs of Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Republicans line up to compete in Georgia Secretary of State race
Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as jurors enter the courtroom during the second day of testimony...
LIVE: Day three of witness testimony begins in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Long lines are seen at Boston's Logan Airport as a systems outage has complicated travel on...
System outage causes long airport lines
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers