AP-NORC poll: Police violence remains high concern in U.S.

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, a person reacts near Cup Foods after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minn. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows Americans are more likely than they were before Floyd’s death to say that police violence is a serious problem and about half think police who cause harm on the job are treated too leniently by the justice system. The poll also found about 6 in 10 Americans say racism in the U.S. is a very or extremely serious problem, similar to the percentage that said the same one year ago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(AP) - It’s been a year since George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a white police officer sparked global protests and a racial reckoning.

A poll released Friday finds that a majority of Americans say racism and police violence in the U.S. are serious problems facing the nation.

Yet relatively few people believe that the attention in the past year to the issues has led to positive change.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows Americans remain more likely than they were before Floyd’s death to say that police violence is a serious problem.

About half of Americans still think police who cause harm on the job are treated too leniently by the justice system.

