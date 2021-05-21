Advertisement

Amazon shuts down construction site in Conn. after 7th noose found

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam.

Local police are calling the series of incidents “potential” hate crimes.

Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor.

Law enforcement officials said Thursday that they have intensified their investigation, and the state NAACP called for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.

Amazon says it is closing the site until Monday so additional security measures can be put in place.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that would identify any suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds signs new law banning face mask mandates
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
DAY 2: Bahena Rivera murder trial
What Iowa’s new mask law means for schools, businesses and cities
Vinton-Shellsburg soccer team has historic season in memory of lost teammate
In memory of lost teammate, Vinton-Shellsburg has historic season
The Educational Leadership and Support Center for the Cedar Rapids Community School District at...
Cedar Rapids school district to abide by new mask law

Latest News

Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Kemps donating 35,000 packs of Giving Cow milks to HACAP
In this May 14, 2021, photo provided by Jeremiah Choka, about 100 racial justice activists...
Missouri family seeks answers in Black 19-year-old’s death
Chief Donald Melanson of the Windsor Police Dept. said authorities are looking into who is...
NAACP, police respond to nooses on Amazon construction site
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing